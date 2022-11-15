    বাংলা

    Israel calls US move to investigate Al Jazeera journalist's killing 'serious mistake'

    Israel's military said in September that she was likely unintentionally shot by an Israeli soldier but could have also been hit by Palestinian fire

    Reuters
    Published : 15 Nov 2022, 01:03 PM
    Updated : 15 Nov 2022, 01:03 PM

    Israel will not cooperate with any external investigation into the killing of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, Defence Minister Benny Gantz said on Monday.

    Media reported that the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has launched a probe into the killing of the Palestinian-American reporter, who was shot while covering an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin in May, wearing a protective press vest and helmet.

    "The US Justice Ministry's decision to investigate the unfortunate death of Shireen Abu Akleh is a serious mistake," Gantz said in a statement.

    The US Justice Department and FBI declined to comment on the reports.

    The circumstances of Abu Akleh's killing remain heavily disputed.

    Israel's military said in September that she was likely unintentionally shot by an Israeli soldier but could have also been hit by Palestinian fire.

    Palestinian officials and Abu Akleh's family have said they believe she was killed deliberately by Israeli forces and have rejected Israeli statements that there were militants around where she was standing.

    Other witness accounts of the incident have disputed that Israeli positions were under fire from the area where Abu Akleh was standing when she was killed.

    One of the most recognisable faces reporting on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict for two decades, Abu Akleh's death triggered outrage across the world, particularly after police beat mourners at her funeral in Jerusalem.

    "It has been six long months of my family and I advocating for accountability and justice," her niece Lareen Abu Akleh said in a video posted on Twitter on Nov 11. "We continue to pursue all possible avenues for accountability and we have hope that some day we will see justice for Shireen."

    RELATED STORIES
    Fardin Noor Parash
    Media reports hampering Fardin murder probe: father
    Kazi Noor Uddin refutes reports suggesting that the BUET student was addicted to Phensedyl as he called on law enforcement to do its job diligently
    Unidentified Pakistani embassy officials talk to a police officer at the Chiromo Mortuary, following the killing of Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif who was shot dead when police opened fire on the vehicle as it went through a roadblock without stopping, in Magadi road on the outskirts of Nairobi, Kenya, Oct 24, 2022.
    Pakistan orders probe into journalist's killing in Kenya
    Questions over the killing of journalist Arshad Sharif have risen in Pakistan as he had recently fled the country citing threats to his life
    Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif. Photo taken via Twitter.
    Pakistani journalist killed in Kenya police shooting
    The journalist, Arshad Sharif, was shot dead when police hunting car thieves opened fire on the vehicle he was travelling in as it drove through their roadblock without stopping, police say
    Law protects journalists from revealing news sources, says High Court
    Journalists aren't bound to disclose sources: HC
    The lack of protection for whistleblowers is one of the reasons why corruption thrives in the country, the court says

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher