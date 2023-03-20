    বাংলা

    Media mogul Rupert Murdoch engaged to be married for fifth time

    The 92-year-old recently finalised his divorce from actress Jerry Hall in August

    Reuters
    Published : 20 March 2023, 05:56 PM
    Updated : 20 March 2023, 05:56 PM

    Fox Corp Chairman Rupert Murdoch is engaged to former San Francisco police chaplain Ann Lesley Smith, his spokesperson confirmed on Monday, which will mark the fifth marriage for the 92-year-old media mogul.

    Murdoch finalised his divorce from actress and model Jerry Hall in August.

    Murdoch and Smith, 66, first met in September at his vineyard Moraga in Bel Air, California, and he called her two weeks later, Murdoch told the News Corp-owned NY Post, which broke the news of the engagement. Smith is a widow whose late husband was Chester Smith, a country singer, radio and TV executive.

    On March 17 in New York, Murdoch presented Smith with an Asscher-cut diamond solitaire ring, according to the Post. They will be married in late summer.

    “I was very nervous. I dreaded falling in love but I knew this would be my last. It better be. I’m happy,” Murdoch told the Post

    Murdoch's nuptials are unlikely to change the ownership structure of businesses in which he holds stakes, including Fox Corp, the parent company of Fox News Channel, and News Corp. Murdoch controls News Corp and Fox Corp through a Reno, Nevada-based family trust that holds roughly a 40% stake in voting shares of each company.

    Fox is currently defending itself in a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems.

    Dominion has accused the cable TV network of amplifying debunked claims that Dominion voting machines were used to rig the election against Republican Donald Trump and in favour of his rival Joe Biden, who won the election.

    Fox has defended its coverage, arguing claims by Trump and his lawyers were inherently newsworthy and protected by the First Amendment of the US Constitution.

    RELATED STORIES
    News Corp chief Rupert Murdoch. Photo: Reuters
    Murdoch scraps proposal to combine Fox, News Corp
    The deal would have recombined the media empire Murdoch split nearly a decade ago
    Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 18, 2023 Spain's Rafael Nadal looks dejected after losing his second round match against Mackenzie Mcdonald of the US.
    Nadal withdraws from Indian Wells and Miami due to injury
    The 22-time Grand Slam champion said he had started rehab and physiotherapy as instructed by doctors
    Tennis - Rafael Nadal exhibition match - Plaza de Toros Mexico, Mexico City, Mexico - December 2, 2022 Spain's Rafael Nadal reacts during his exhibition match against Norway's Casper Ruud
    Nadal not too worried by shaky start to season
    Following an injury-ravaged 2022, Nadal lost his United Cup mixed team event opener to Briton Cameron Norrie last week
    Tennis - Rafael Nadal exhibition match - Plaza de Toros Mexico, Mexico City, Mexico - Dec 2, 2022 Spain's Rafael Nadal after his exhibition match against Norway's Casper Ruud
    Nadal confident about being competitive in Australia
    The tennis star is set to travel to Sydney to play in the United Cup mixed tournament in preparation for the Australian Open

    Opinion

    The world of Buddhadeva Bose
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Celebrating the splendour of the surrounding
    Takir Hossain
    Bank rescue buys stability at a high price
    John Foley
    Equity for equality
    Tasneem Hossain