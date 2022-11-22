Six former staff of Hong Kong newspaper plead guilty to conspiracy to collude

Prosecutor Anthony Chau said Apple Daily was used as a platform to advocate for foreign sanctions.

"The impugned content took the form of, among others, articles purported to be news coverage of current issues, commentary articles, and appeals or propaganda directly and unlawfully advocating political agenda," Chau said.

Chau also cited content published by the Apple Daily as far back as March 2019, which he said included seditious statements and appeals to the public to take part in pro-democracy protests that year.

The 2019 protests were the biggest since the former British colony returned to Chinese rule in 1997 and were fueled by criticism from democracy campaigners who said Beijing had reneged on a commitment to maintain Hong Kong’s autonomy and freedoms under a “one country, two systems” formula.

Beijing and Hong Kong's government denied that and accused the protesters of undermining the stability at the heart of Hong Kong's economic success, at the behest of foreigners.

Beijing imposed a security law in 2020 setting out punishment of up to life in prison for acts that China considers as subversion, secession, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces.

Lai and the six former Apple Daily staff members were charged with conspiracy to commit collusion with foreign forces under the law.