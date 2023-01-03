    বাংলা

    Ukraine's young circus artists wow Budapest after training in bomb shelters at home

    After months of practice underground or without electricity in their home cities of Kharkiv, Kyiv, Dnipro, Odesa and Donetsk, the children aged between 6 and 17 performed

    Krisztina FenyoReuters
    Published : 3 Jan 2023, 01:20 PM
    Updated : 3 Jan 2023, 01:20 PM

    Young acrobats from circus schools across Ukraine dazzled audiences in Budapest this week when the city hosted a Ukrainian youth circus festival to showcase the talents of children forced by the war to train underground or without electricity.

    After months of practice in their home cities of Kharkiv, Kyiv, Dnipro, Odesa and Donetsk, the children aged between 6 and 17 gave more than 30 performances alongside competitors from Hungary, Switzerland, Mexico and Italy at Budapest's Capital Circus.

    "As these children are training in air raid shelters by candlelight from morning to night, [we thought] there must be a place where they can show their talent and knowledge," Budapest Circus director Peter Fekete said.

    "We must give them faith that it is worth doing the work, it is worth the training, so we stopped our regular programme for two days this January and ... handed over the circus to our Ukrainian friends."

    Circus artist Mariia Kravchenko, aged 13, from the eastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro, had trained for the circus festival in unheated shelters amid the Russian attacks.

    "I trained in the circus in Dnipro but we have the war in Ukraine and I was training with air raid sirens [on] and it was hard," she said with a faint smile, as she prepared to perform her hula hoop show dressed in Ukrainian colours with flowers in her hair.

    The Yaskrava Arena Dnipra international children's circus festival was launched in 2010 by an NGO called Bright Country (Ukraine). Before the war, it was held every year in December at the Dnipro State Circus.

    Since it began, more than 1,000 young artists from all over Ukraine, as well as Lithuania, Hungary, Germany, Moldova and Poland, have participated in the festival.

    Winners regularly advance to international festivals in France, Spain and Italy.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bien Aime Baraza, the lead singer and songwriter of Sauti Sol, a Kenyan Afro-fusion band performs during the Sol Fest Concert themed SolFest Class of 2022, at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi, Kenya Dec 18, 2022. REUTERS
    Musician's app helps Kenyan creatives sell music, merchandise
    HustleSasa allows the singer-songwriter and fellow creatives to stream music or sell branded merchandise, concert tickets, food, fashion and other services in one mobile phone application
    WINDSOR, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 19: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex as he joined the Procession following the State Hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II towards St George's Chapel on September 19, 2022 in Windsor, England.
    UK's Prince Harry: I want my father and brother back
    Harry said his father King Charles and brother Prince William have never shown any willingness to reconcile
    Do you feel you don't deserve success? It may be impostor syndrome
    How impostor syndrome makes you feel like a failure
    Many people feel their achievements are down to luck, timing, or outside help instead of their own abilities
    A combination photo showing self-help speaker Hal Elrod and his book "The Miracle Morning: The Not-So-Obvious Secret Guaranteed to Transform Your Life (Before 8AM)".
    How a new morning routine can improve your day
    'The Miracle Morning Routine' from Hal Elrod expounds 6 ways to brighten up the start of your day

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher