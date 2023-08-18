Extreme heat may mean using a different sunscreen

But during extreme heatwaves, when temperatures reach 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32 degrees Celsius) or above, with high humidity, for at least a few days, mineral sunscreens are preferable, according to Watchmaker and Dr. Ross Radusky of the Dermatology Treatment & Research Center in Dallas, Texas.

Chemical sunscreens can lose their filtering abilities when exposed to extremely high temperatures, said Radusky, who is also an AAD spokesperson.

Extreme heat also means more sweating, and sweat can contribute to itchiness and rashes some people experience from ingredients in chemical sunscreens, Radusky added. Even in the absence of extreme heat, people with sensitive skin should opt for mineral sunscreens, the AAD advises.

APPLY MORE SUNSCREEN, MORE OFTEN

Habits matter too. Many individuals only apply about 20%–50% of the amount of sunscreen needed to achieve the amount of SPF on the label, the AAD says.

"An adult needs one ounce of sunscreen, which is about a shot glass full," Watchmaker said. "I recommend applying a double layer of sunscreen to areas of the body that are exposed to the most sun such as the face, chest and shoulders."

Radusky recommends carrying a shot-glass size measuring cup.

Sunscreens must be reapplied at least every two hours, and after swimming or sweating, but "during a heatwave you will be sweating more," so you will need to reapply more often, Watchmaker added.

KEEP SUNSCREEN BOTTLES OUT OF THE HEAT

Temperatures inside cars or beach bags may be much higher than outdoors, so consider how you store your sunscreen.

Eight hours of exposure to temperatures of 86 to 140 F (30 to 60 C) – common when sunscreens are left in the sun or in vehicles - can irreversibly alter a chemical sunscreen's physical characteristics, resulting in decreased efficacy, a 2012 study in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology found.