Harry accuses Prince William of screaming at him, his aides of leaking stories

In the final three episodes of the Netflix series, Harry also said aides for William, now heir to the throne, had been complicit in negative stories appearing about the couple in the media and blamed the press for Meghan having a miscarriage.

"It is a dirty game. There's leaking but there's also planting of stories," said Harry. "So if the comms (communications) team want to be able to remove a negative story about their principal, they will trade and give you something about someone else's principal."

He and William had seen what had happened with the office of their father King Charles, whose first marriage to their mother Princess Diana broke down in the full glare of the media amid counter-briefings from both parties, and agreed never to repeat it, Harry said.

"I would far rather get destroyed in the press than play along with this game, or this business of trading," Harry said. "To see my brother's office copy the very same thing that we promised the two of us would never ever do, that was heartbreaking."