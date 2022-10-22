Bosnian woman marks 100th birthday by staging her own art exhibition

Nada Rudan is most relaxed when painting, a skill she discovered at the age of 87 and culminating this summer in an exhibition of her artwork - to mark her 100th birthday.

Bosnian native Rudan says she started to paint at a late age to keep herself busy and now finds the days are often too short to fit in everything she planned to do. Her daily routine is to paint for three hours in the morning and two hours in the afternoon, when she is at home.

"I don't know what boredom means, I don't know what depression means, I always find something to do," she says.