Yoga enthusiasts master the cat pose at kitten yoga session

Dressed in gym clothing and armed with foam mats, a group of yoga enthusiasts gathered at a studio in the south of the Indian capital for an hour of yoga with a furry twist.

Kittens wandered around the sunlit studio in Vasant Kunj in New Delhi as the session began, some resting on the mats as soft music filled the air, while others stared curiously at the attendees as they switched between yoga poses.

Yoga involving furry companions is a popular trend around the world, with sessions involving goats and dogs usually drawing crowds looking to bust stress.

“We call this distracted yoga,” says Mona, who organises the sessions under the initiative, The Paw Hour, adding, “people sometimes take breaks from offices to attend our sessions and go back to work. They leave these classes with big smiles”.