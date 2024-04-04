One of the oldest books in existence expected to fetch over $2.6 million at auction

A book from Egypt that was written at the dawn of Christianity and is considered one of the oldest books in existence will go up for auction in June in London.

The Crosby-Schoyen Codex - written in Coptic on papyrus around 250-350 AD, and produced in one of the first Christian monasteries - has an estimated sale value of $2.6 million to $3.8 million, according to Christie's.

"It's right at that period, that transitional period, when papyrus scroll starts turning into codex form," said Eugenio Donadoni, Christie's Senior Specialist, Medieval and Renaissance Manuscripts. "So, books as we know them today. And what we have in this book is the earliest known texts of two books of the Bible."