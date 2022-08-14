Secret to Selim Kebab Ghar’s success lies in its ‘proprietary blend' of spices

From the outside, Mohammadpur’s Selim Kebab Ghar - a place which has become a part of Dhaka folklore - may come across as shabby to many first-timers.

Even with the mouth-watering smell of barbecued meat and spices emanating from the tin-roofed eatery, people with a delicate sense of cleanliness and hygiene may think twice before stepping inside.

But, once you enter, it’s a different world altogether. The place is so swarmed with customers every day during business hours - from 5 pm to 12 am - that food enthusiasts may sometimes have to wait for hours to get a table.

It is indeed a tiny place, as no more than 18 people can sit and eat there at a time.

The restaurant was well known in Mohammadpur and its surrounding areas, but thanks to food vloggers and foodies interacting with each other on social media, it has become a household name in Dhaka and the rest of the country.

Banker Fahad Bin Rafique, a lifelong resident of Mohammadpur and a regular at the restaurant, explained what sets Selim Kebab Ghar apart from other kebab joints in the city.