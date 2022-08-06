Rising jazz artist Judi Jackson uses music to bare her soul and let go

"From around the age of like 10 or 12, I started to really pick it up seriously and study with a vocal coach... and work with little bands in my community," the 29-year-old told Reuters in an interview.

"My biological parents are both very creative and very musical. They did separate and I was adopted, which kind of opened my world in a way to many different styles of music, many different walks of life. And I was able to connect with a lot of different people at a very young age," she said of her childhood.

Inspired by Billie Holiday and Nina Simone, as a teenager, Jackson recorded a track for music ensemble Snarky Puppy and opened for Grammy award-winning blues and gospel singer Mavis Staples.