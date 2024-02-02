Canada to delay assisted death solely on mental illness until 2027

Canadians suffering solely from mental illness will remain excluded from pursuing assisted death until 2027 because the health care system is not ready, Health Minister Mark Holland said on Thursday.

A provision preventing those people from accessing medical assistance in dying (MAID) had been due to expire in March. Holland said he had introduced legislation to extend that period by three years.

"At issue here is a question of readiness," he told reporters. "What we want to make sure is the system is trained."

The government said earlier this week the healthcare system was not yet ready for such an expansion. Opposition parties have called for an indefinite pause on broadening the category of people who were eligible, according to CBC News.