    'I live in one corner': Kenyan ‘cat woman’ shares home with 600 pets

    Rachael Kabue earned the nickname ‘cat woman’ from her neighbours by turning her four-bedroom home into a shelter for cats

    Reuters
    Published : 20 Jan 2023, 11:20 AM
    Updated : 20 Jan 2023, 11:20 AM

    In the outskirts of Kenya's capital Nairobi, mother-of-five Rachael Kabue earned the nickname "cat woman" from her neighbours by turning her four-bedroom home into a shelter for some 600 cats.

    The 51-year-old started the Nairobi Feline Sanctuary in 2020, taking in cats from the street that need shelter and medical care. Once they are recovered, Kabue then puts them up for adoption.

    "Of course 95% of the space is dedicated to the cats, and then I live in one corner," said Kabue, adding her children love the cats and support the cause. "No (number of) cats are too many - what would limit us is the space."

