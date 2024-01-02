Weight-loss drugs: Who, and what, are they good for?

WHAT IT MEANS FOR 2024

These trends raise profound questions for doctors trying to figure out which of their patients need the drugs the most, and how to get them access.

Dr Lauren Eberly, an assistant professor of cardiovascular medicine at the University of Pennsylvania's Perelman School of Medicine, found that use of GLP-1 drugs for diabetes was lower in Black, Asian and Hispanic patients using private health insurance than their white counterparts. She is working on a new study of coverage trends for weight loss.

"We're really worried about the inequities that this will perpetuate as a direct result of inaccessibility of these medicines, especially for more marginalised groups," Eberly said.

Dr Lauren Oshman, an associate professor in the University of Michigan Department of Family Medicine, expects many patients will find themselves unable to afford the new weight-loss drugs in 2024. Doctors should understand all of the tools to treat obesity, from counseling to older, cheaper medications that lead to a smaller percentage of weight loss, but still provide a health benefit, said Oshman.

"In some ways we can do a better job across the board in treating obesity," she said.

Obesity experts say they must also consider who does not need the medications. By some estimates, up to 40% of people with obesity may not have other serious health risks.

"These should not be put in the water, or taken by people who don't really need them," said Dr Susan Yanovski, co-director of obesity research at the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases. For those who do, research is needed on how to maintain the weight-loss long-term and whether they can reduce, or stop, use of the drugs.

"We don't only want to impact their weight," Yanovski said. "Our ultimate goal is to impact how they feel and, potentially, how long they live."