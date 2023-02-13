Love in a time of inflation: how much will Valentine's Day set you back?

This Valentine's Day is set to look different after a year of record food inflation that has sent up prices of everything from flowers to chocolates and dining in restaurants.

COVID-era supply chain logjams and Russia's invasion of Ukraine have meant that Britons paid a record 16.7% more for food in the four weeks to Jan 22 compared to the same period last year, according to research firm Kantar.

As a result, romantic Valentine dinners out will cost more and restaurants are modifying their offerings to attract cash-conscious customers.