    বাংলা

    Amazon.com unveils device that tracks how you breathe while sleeping

    The company says the sleep device tracks room temperature, humidity and light, plus the breathing patterns of the person closest to it

    Reuters
    Published : 28 Sept 2022, 05:44 PM
    Updated : 28 Sept 2022, 05:44 PM

    Amazon.com Inc on Wednesday announced a contactless device to monitor customers' sleep as well as a new version of the Kindle which allows users to write on the e-reader.

    Amazon said the $139.99 sleep device, known as Halo Rise, tracks room temperature, humidity and light, plus the breathing patterns of the person closest to it. The goal is to provide insight to users on why they may or may not feel well-rested when they wake up.

    Like many technology companies, Amazon has invested in health-tracking gadgets for consumers, at times drawing regulatory scrutiny for sensitive information it aimed to collect like body fat percentage via a fitness wristband called Halo.

    Amazon has said privacy is foundational to its work and that the sleep tracker will encrypt health data.

    Its new e-reader, the Kindle Scribe, is priced at $339.99, the e-commerce company said at its annual devices and services event.

    RELATED STORIES
    Digital nomad hotspots grapple with housing squeeze
    Digital nomad hotspots grapple with housing squeeze
    The arrival of a large number of 'digital nomads' from the United States to Mexico has fuelled some residents' anger - and protests - about gentrification
    Cuban zoo helps deaf visitors experience the wild
    Cuban zoo helps deaf visitors experience the wild
    Earlier this year, sign language interpreters began accompanying groups of deaf visitors aboard the bus and trails that take them across an enclosed plain designed to imitate the African savannah
    Opium dating back to 14th century BC found in ancient grave site in Israel
    Opium dating back to 14th century found in Israel
    Precisely how opium was used by the Canaanites in their burial rituals, remains unknown, the researchers say
    Gaza farmer unearths Byzantine-era mosaic
    Gaza farmer unearths Byzantine-era mosaic
    Gaza is rich with antiquities, having been an important trading spot for civilisations dating as far back as the ancient Egyptians to the Roman empire and the Crusades

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher