Harry and Meghan accept 'Ripple of Hope' human rights award

The British royals received the award late on Tuesday from the Robert F Kennedy Human Rights Foundation which honours leaders across government, business, advocacy and entertainment who have shown an "unwavering commitment to social change".

Kerry Kennedy, president of the Foundation and daughter of the slain US Senator Robert F Kennedy, said the couple had been "incredibly brave" to talk about their experience of racial injustice and mental illness, the Telegraph reported.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky was also among those to be honoured by the organisation.

Meghan and Harry said in a statement that "a ripple of hope can turn into a wave of change".