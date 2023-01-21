Croutons: Adding texture to taste, even on a struggling student budget

Nowshad, from Nowshad Soup on Mohammadpur’s Salimullah Road, does something similar with his chicken corn soup. To add texture, customers eat bowls of his soup with thin, crispy fried luchi. According to Nowshad, he was eating a bowl of soup on a rainy day when he caught a whiff of freshly fried luchis from his neighbour Jamal’s shop. He bought a couple of luchis to go with his soup and has never looked back. People now travel from all over Dhaka to eat Nowshad's soup with Jamal's crispy luchi, which has become a Mohammadpur institution.



The most unusual soup and crouton combination I've ever had was at Le Soufflé, my favourite restaurant in Dhaka. It wasn't a soup from their menu, but rather a complimentary hors d'oeuvres served to welcome their guests. The tiny shot glass of warm carrot soup came with a flaky pastry dome on top that you punctured with your spoon to mix into the soup. I've been looking for this soup and pastry combo since they closed, and one day, it will be mine again.



But for the time being, I should probably place an order for groceries.

