    বাংলা

    Cheeky baby snatches handbag from British royal Kate

    The encounter occurred on a visit by Kate and William, the Prince and Princess of Wales, to the village of Aberfan to commemorate a disaster

    Reuters
    Published : 29 April 2023, 08:48 AM
    Updated : 29 April 2023, 08:48 AM

    British royal Kate was briefly dispossessed of her handbag on Friday by a baby she met while greeting wellwishers on a visit to Wales.

    One-year-old Daniel Williams took hold of the small black bag from Kate, wife of heir to the throne William, and started playing with it as she chatted to his mother Lucy.

    Lucy, who was holding her son, told him to give the bag back and tried to wrestle it from him before Kate indicated he could keep hold of it while she greeted other members of the public.

    "Don't eat it now," Lucy told her son while Kate's back was turned.

    The encounter occurred on a visit by Kate and William, the Prince and Princess of Wales, to the village of Aberfan to commemorate a disaster where a coal-tip landslide destroyed a primary school in 1966, killing 144 people.

    A Kensington Palace spokesperson said the couple "recognise the huge significance of this historic disaster to the people of Wales and wanted to pay their respects to those whose lives were lost as well as to meet people living in Aberfan now."

    RELATED STORIES
    Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, visit Indian Streatery, an authentic, family-run independent Indian restaurant based in the city centre, celebrating Birmingham's rich Asian culture, in Birmingham, Britain Apr 20, 2023 .
    Prince William takes booking for restaurant
    The royals also helped out preparing dishes in the Indian restaurant's kitchen
    Signage is seen outside a William Hill betting shop in Manchester, Britain Mar 28, 2023. REUTERS
    UK's William Hill given record $24m fine for gambling failures
    It is the biggest penalty ever issued by Britain's Gambling Commission after the betting group failed to protect consumers and stop money laundering
    Britain's King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort wave as they attend the Maundy Thursday Service at York Minster, in York, Britain, April 6, 2023.
    Republicans seize chance of Charles’ coronation to ditch monarchy
    Supporters of Republic, a group founded in 1983 that campaigns for an elected head of state, are planning their biggest ever protest
    A man sits at a fixed odds betting terminal in a betting shop in London, Britain October 31, 2017.
    UK government to set out tougher gambling rules
    British media have reported the measures will include banning under-25s from betting more than 2 pounds ($2.49) per spin online

    Opinion

    Destigmatising mental health concerns
    Tasneem Hossain
    A tribute to sculptor Syed Abdullah Khalid
    Takir Hossain
    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury