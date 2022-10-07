    বাংলা

    Adidas puts partnership with Kanye West under review

    West, who has been partnering with Adidas since 2013, has been publicly critical of the German sportswear brand, saying it was copying his ideas

    Reuters
    Published : 7 Oct 2022, 06:26 AM
    Updated : 7 Oct 2022, 06:26 AM

    German sporting goods maker Adidaqqs on Thursday said it has put under review its business partnership with rapper and fashion designer Kanye West.

    "After repeated efforts to privately resolve the situation, we have taken the decision to place the partnership under review. We will continue to co-manage the current product during this period," the company said.

    CNBC, which first reported the news, said West had been publicly critical of Adidas and its CEO and told the broadcaster that the German group was copying his ideas. Adidas has been partnering with West since 2013, CNBC said.

    "Adidas has always been about creativity, innovation and supporting athletes and artists to achieve their vision. The adidas Yeezy partnership is one of the most successful collaborations in our industry's history," Adidas said.

    "We also recognise that all successful partnerships are rooted in mutual respect and shared values."

    News about Adidas putting the partnership under review comes less than a month after West's lawyers sent a letter to Gap Inc notifying the apparel chain he was terminating his partnership with the company.

    RELATED STORIES
    Who will be the next James Bond? Producers mull choice as film franchise turns 60
    Who will be the next James Bond?
    Sean Connery first played the fictional spy created by author Ian Fleming. He was followed by George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig
    Depeche Mode announce new album and world tour
    Depeche Mode announce new album, world tour
    Singer Dave Gahan and guitarist and keyboardist Martin Gore said they were still working on ‘Memento Mori,’ their 15th studio album
    'Superman' and superstar memorabilia worth 11 million pounds up for auction
    'Superman' and superstar memorabilia up for auction
    This year's auction by Propstore, a British memorabilia company, boasts an extended catalogue of over 1,500 lots worth an estimated £11 million
    Pet weddings highlight animal blessing ceremony in the Philippines
    Pet weddings highlight animal blessing ceremony in the Philippines
    The first in-person ceremony since the pandemic has been scheduled to mark World Animal day in the Philippines

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher