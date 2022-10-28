In Britain's inflation crisis, healthy diets are a casualty

Fresh vegetables and fish are falling off the menu. Packaged pizzas and processed meat are the dishes of the day.

Many British households are turning away from healthier foods as rampant inflation pushes them towards cheaper processed meals, according to consumer data and experts who are worried about the nation taking a nutritional nosedive.

Joanne Farrer used to regularly serve her three children roast beef dinners or stews packed with fresh vegetables. Now she's more likely to give them chicken nuggets and fries or sausages and mashed potatoes, which are "cheaper and filling".