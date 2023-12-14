Mattel to make 'American Girl' movie after 'Barbie' success

Mattel said on Wednesday it was planning to make a live-action feature film based on its "American Girl" doll line with Paramount Pictures and Temple Hill Entertainment, after the box-office success of its "Barbie" movie earlier this year.

Shares of the toymaker rose marginally in extended trading after it also said Lindsey Anderson Beer, who wrote the Netflix film "Sierra Burgess is a Loser", would write the screenplay and produce the film.

Margot Robbie-starrer "Barbie", released in July, recorded the biggest opening of the year, which Mattel in October said was expected to contribute more than $125 million towards its Dolls segment's key gross billings measure in 2023.