'Barbie' movie revives interest in doll collectors' market

But the movie has generated a roughly 60% increase in demand for Barbie appraisals in the past month, beating out other brands of dolls that are usually more popular, according to Verderame.

"Barbie appraisals don't normally come the way they've been coming," she said. "I've seen some very rare and wonderful dolls for appraisals that we might not have seen if it wasn't for the movie."

Many of those have come from people with little or no experience in doll collecting, such as a person who purchased a Barbie at a thrift store that turned out to be valued at more than $10,000. Another found a doll that had been sitting in her mother's house for years, which turned out to be worth $8,500.

Verderame said many valuable Barbies are "still out there to be found on the treasure hunt in thrift stores," but added that the current spike in seller interest is only likely to last about two more weeks.

Keith, the Los Angeles collector, has never paid more than $230 for a Barbie doll, but he said many of the dolls in his collection have appreciated in value since he bought them.

"I feel like Barbie has elevated my personal finances, even though I've put a lot of money into her since 1991," he said.