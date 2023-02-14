Valentine's Day frowned upon by many, but not all, in Gaza Strip

Wasim Abdu, owner of the Safeer El-Hub (Ambassador of Love) flower shop in Gaza City, said sporadic clashes with Israeli troops and the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria had cast a shadow over celebrations.

"The people of Gaza love life and freedom and they like to celebrate all occasions (but) the turnout isn't as was expected or desired," he told Reuters.

Unable to ship their blooms to Europe since 2017 because of Israeli export restrictions, farmers said land in Gaza dedicated to cultivating flowers had been slashed from 1,250 acres to just four, with thousands of workers laid off.