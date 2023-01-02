UK's Prince Harry: I want my father and brother back

Britain's Prince Harry said his troubled relationship with the royal family "never needed to be this way" and he wants to get his father King Charles and his brother "back", in an excerpt from an interview with broadcaster ITV released on Monday.

"It never needed to be this way," he said in the clip.

"They've shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile," he said. "I would like to get my father back; I would like to have my brother back."