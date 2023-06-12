In May, Israel launched a campaign against commanders of the Islamic Jihad militant group who it said had planned attacks in Israel. In response, the Iranian-backed group fired more than 1,000 rockets, sending Israelis fleeing into bomb shelters.

Israel killed six senior Islamic Jihad commanders and said it destroyed a number of military installations. Fifteen Palestinian civilians, including women and children, were also killed, according to Palestinian health officials.

In Israel, two people - an Israeli woman and a Palestinian labourer - were killed by Palestinian rocket fire in Israel.

"We collected those remains (of missiles) after the bombardment," said Mohammad Thuraya, an organiser of an exhibition of the art work on Sunday. "One missile destroyed a neighbourhood and destroyed the lives of ten families who used to live here."