'Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce' tops box office

"Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce" premiered at the top of the US box office, raking in $21.8 million during the typically anemic first weekend of December, according to research firm Comscore.

Beyonce Knowles' concert film marked the first time a movie crossed the $20 million mark on this weekend since the 2003 movie "The Last Samurai" starring Tom Cruise, Comscore said.

"It's kind of a dead zone for the box office historically," said Comscore senior media analyst Paul Dergarabedian. "It’s like the weekend after Labor Day or the first weekend after the summer is over. There’s a lull there that often happens, so I think they picked a great release date."