Jessica Chastain, Eddie Redmayne tell serial killer story in 'The Good Nurse'

The true story of a male nurse who murdered up to hundreds of patients in US hospitals by secretly administering drug overdoses is brought to the screen by an all-star team of filmmakers in "The Good Nurse".

Based on a book of the same name, "The Good Nurse" centres around ICU nurse Amy Loughren who in 2003 helped uncover the murders committed by her colleague and friend Charles Cullen.

Oscar-winner Jessica Chastain plays Loughren, a single mother and cardiomyopathy sufferer who pulls long night shifts in a New Jersey hospital in order to qualify for health insurance.

Struggling with the workload, she is relieved when the seemingly highly qualified Cullen, played by fellow Academy Award-winner Eddie Redmayne, is hired to work with her. The two quickly form a bond and Cullen helps Loughren cover up her illness and care for her two young daughters.