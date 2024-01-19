    বাংলা

    Croatian matchstick Michelangelo makes his labours life-size

    Horvat thinks nothing of putting 210,000 matchsticks to create a life-size sculpture of a pianist playing a grand piano, complete with matchstick strings

    Reuters
    Published : 19 Jan 2024, 10:24 AM
    Updated : 19 Jan 2024, 10:24 AM

    Croatian artist Tomislav Horvat is not the first person to make models out of matchsticks, but he may be the most ambitious.

    Horvat thinks nothing of putting 210,000 matchsticks to use to create a life-size sculpture of a pianist playing a grand piano, complete with matchstick strings.

    Not content with that, the 34-year-old from the northern village of Domasinec is just a year and a half away from completing his version of Michelangelo's giant sculpture of David.

    "I need another 30,000 matchsticks to finish it. That is, it'll need about 430,000 in total," he said. "I've been working on it for six years."

    Horvat began making much smaller models, but in 2013 took on a more substantial challenge - a life-size rendition of actor Al Pacino as his iconic character Don Corleone from Francis Ford Coppola's 1972 film "The Godfather".

    Sculptures on that scale would collapse without a supporting structure, which he moulds from papier-maché or wood.

    "The Pianist" is his second work on a grand scale, and his third is "Desperate Man", a thematic collection with 54,000 matches that took a year and a half.

    Horvat has exhibited his works in galleries in Croatia, including the capital Zagreb. But they are not, for now, available to buy.

    RELATED STORIES
    The fuselage plug area of Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 Boeing 737-9 MAX, which was forced to make an emergency landing with a gap in the fuselage, is seen during its investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) in Portland, Oregon, US, Jan 7, 2024. REUTERS
    India's Akasa Air 'confident' about Boeing, orders 150 MAX jets
    This is the first major order announcement for Boeing's MAX jetliner programme since a mid-air cabin panel blowout in the US early this month
    Life in winter in Dhaka
    Life in winter in Dhaka
    Shivering cold has gripped Bangladesh in mid-winter, disrupting daily life. The residents of Dhaka have not experienced so much cold for such a long period in many years.
    Biting cold disrupts daily life in Bangladesh leaving citizens huddled
    Biting cold disrupts daily life
    Children and the elderly are hit by a rise in cold-related diseases such as pneumonia, while chilling cold hits the income of the low-income people
    I always fumble my New Year’s resolutions. But I have a fresh plan for a new me in 2024
    How I’ve resolved to meet a new me in 2024
    Many of us want big, sweeping changes to our lives, but without smaller, concrete steps to work towards, we can fall short of our goals

    Opinion

    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024