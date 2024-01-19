Croatian matchstick Michelangelo makes his labours life-size

Croatian artist Tomislav Horvat is not the first person to make models out of matchsticks, but he may be the most ambitious.

Horvat thinks nothing of putting 210,000 matchsticks to use to create a life-size sculpture of a pianist playing a grand piano, complete with matchstick strings.

Not content with that, the 34-year-old from the northern village of Domasinec is just a year and a half away from completing his version of Michelangelo's giant sculpture of David.