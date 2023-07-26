Counting Pikachus: Pokemon sleep app entices fans to go to bed

Fans who play Pokemon late into the night have a new incentive to get to bed in the form of a sleep app that rewards them with the franchise's signature monsters.

Pokemon Co and Niantic, two of the companies behind the wildly popular Pokemon Go augmented reality mobile game, released Pokemon Sleep this month.

Developed by SELECT BUTTON Inc., the app monitors sleep through the user's phone, placed on the bed. Players receive Pokemon when they wake up, more for the deepest slumber.