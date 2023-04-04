Dreams buried by waste: The boys who work at landfills

Though child labour of this nature is illegal in Bangladesh, children can still be seen amid the piles of garbage. Those who work at the waste management centre take the risk of sorting through garbage which could contain contagious or otherwise hazardous materials from hospitals and other places. None of them receive any training on how to handle this waste in a safe manner. They do not receive any safety equipment either.

There are no assurances of a comfortable life for these children. Instead, the stench of garbage is everywhere, as is the risk of waste-borne disease.

When a worker falls ill, it is very difficult for them to manage food, let alone proper medical attention.

Abdul, another of the countless children who work at open landfills across the country, has a burning hunger in his stomach. Like them, he works in the hope of a happy life, but it remains far out of reach. None of these workers has proper rights, nor do they get the wages they deserve.

Hasan works at a waste dumping site in the capital's Kalabagan area. He wasn't able to continue his studies past the second grade and has been working as a waste collector for five years now. He goes door-to-door every day picking up garbage and unloading it at the dumping site. The Tk 300 to Tk 400 he earns daily can barely feed his family.

"It's very easy to get sick in this line of work," Hasan said. "But I don't even have the money to buy a good meal. How can I afford to see a doctor?"

Roughly 150,000 child labourers are engaged in highly hazardous jobs in Bangladesh, according to the World Bank. Working in waste management isn't considered one of these 'highly hazardous jobs'.