Bangladesh logs 1,084 dengue cases, 8 deaths in a day

As many as 1,084 new cases of dengue fever in the latest daily count have taken the tally of infections this year to 303,536.
The death toll increased by eight to 1,562 in the 24 hours to Tuesday morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.
In Dhaka, hospitals admitted 221 dengue patients in this period while the other districts recorded 863 new cases. The death toll in the capital was five.
Of the 4,462 dengue patients undergoing treatment in hospitals across the country in the morning, 1,128 were in Dhaka and 3,334 outside the capital.
After a record 79,598 dengue cases and 396 deaths in September amid the worst outbreak of the disease, 67,769 cases and 359 deaths were reported in October. The number of cases in August was 71,976, with 342 deaths.
The death toll in the first 21 days of November was 214. As many as 32,361 new dengue cases have been recorded in this period.
Experts have blamed a prolonged monsoon and rising temperature, along with a lack of effective measures to kill the Aedes aegypti mosquito, the known carrier of the virus, for the outbreak.