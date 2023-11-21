Bangladesh logs 1,084 dengue cases, 8 deaths in a day

As many as 1,084 new cases of dengue fever in the latest daily count have taken the tally of infections this year to 303,536.



The death toll increased by eight to 1,562 in the 24 hours to Tuesday morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

In Dhaka, hospitals admitted 221 dengue patients in this period while the other districts recorded 863 new cases. The death toll in the capital was five.

Of the 4,462 dengue patients undergoing treatment in hospitals across the country in the morning, 1,128 were in Dhaka and 3,334 outside the capital.