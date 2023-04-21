'It totally backfired': The pitfalls of Alzheimer's genetic testing

Eisai and Biogen's Leqembi, which arrived on the market in January, costs $26,500 a year and is not covered by Medicare outside of clinical trials. Medicare has said it will expand coverage if the drug is granted full US approval, expected this summer.

"When you learn that information, you're potentially learning information about your siblings, about your children," said Emily Largent, a bioethicist and health policy expert at the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine.

"People describe feeling existential dread."

As a scientist, Nelson understood intellectually what her APOE4 results meant, but they created emotional havoc for her family.

She had inherited one copy of APOE4 from her mother and the other from her father, who was showing no symptoms of Alzheimer's at the time.

When her father's memory began to fail a year later, one of her two sisters doubted it could be Alzheimer's, Nelson said. Nelson knew he had to have the disease, because of her genetic test results.

The tests also showed that each of Nelson's three adult daughters had one copy of APOE4, which triples or quadruples the risk of developing the disease - confronting them with their own Alzheimer's risks along with their mother's.

Nelson's daughter, Lindsey, 22, and a fourth year nursing student at New York University, said she was traumatized when, even before testing, Nelson talked about exploring assisted suicide rather than suffer her mother’s fate.

"I would yell at her, cover my ears and run away," Lindsey said. "There are many complicated emotions involved."

Nelson's eldest daughter, Lexi, 24, who works in data analytics, turned to research showing that lifestyle changes such as weight lifting can improve cognitive function. "I've tried really hard to improve my sleep, I’m exercising a lot," she said.

Her youngest, Pam, 20, a sophomore biology major at UCLA, said she takes comfort in knowing that her mother's result is not a diagnosis. "It's just a risk factor, and there are many other factors that influence what will happen."

Leqembi is not suitable for Nelson, who is not symptomatic. Even if she were eligible, she said she is not a fan because of the risk of brain swelling, which is higher for people with two copies of APOE4.

Nelson is pinning her hopes on an experimental pill from Alzheon Inc, which is being tested in people with early Alzheimer's who have two copies of APOE4.

She is working her way through a bucket list of trips. In February, she climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro to raise money for a cancer charity, and she would like to visit Patagonia, the Greek Islands, South Africa, possibly Antarctica.