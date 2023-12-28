    বাংলা

    Bangladesh records two more deaths from dengue in a day as toll tops 1,700

    The caseload rose by 110 to 320,945

    News Desk
    Published : 28 Dec 2023, 01:12 PM
    Updated : 28 Dec 2023, 01:12 PM

    Bangladesh has registered two more deaths from dengue in a day as the death toll from the disease this year hit 1,701.

    Another 110 new hospitalisations from dengue were recorded, taking the tally to 320,945 in a 24-hour count on Thursday.

    Of the patients newly hospitalised with the disease, 28 cases were in Dhaka, while 82 were outside the capital.

    Currently, 867 patients are hospitalised with dengue. Of them, 281 are in Dhaka and 586 are outside the capital.

    The dengue outbreak has been significantly worse this year than in previous years.

    Experts have blamed a prolonged monsoon and rising temperature, along with a lack of effective measures to kill the Aedes aegypti mosquito, the known carrier of the virus, for the outbreak.

