Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in infants, final data shows

Pfizer Inc's experimental respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine was 82% effective in preventing severe infections in infants when given to expecting mothers in the second half of their pregnancy, according to trial details published on Wednesday that confirm preliminary data from the study.

Final data from the study that was halted early when it became clear the vaccine was effective was published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Pfizer in November released initial trial results on the vaccine that is currently under review by health regulators in both the United States and Europe. The US Food and Drug Administration is expected to decide on its use by August.