Health directorate study finds over 4% homes in Dhaka are infested with dengue-causing Aedes mosquitoes

More than 4 percent of the households in Dhaka are beset with Aedes aegypti mosquitoes that carry dengue virus, according to a study carried out by the Directorate General of Health Services.

The findings of a post-monsoon survey conducted by the directorate’s National Malaria Elimination and Aedes Transmitted Disease Control Programmes were announced at Mohakhali’s Institute of Public Health on Thursday.

A survey was carried out on 3,150 homes across 108 wards under the Dhaka city corporations from Jan 26 to Feb 4. Aedes mosquitoes were found in 127 houses, 4.03 percent of the homes covered.

Among the houses where the species of mosquitoes were found, 39.8 percent were multi-storied and another 32 percent under construction, according to the study.