Bangladesh logs record 2,293 hospitalisations from dengue in a day

Bangladesh has registered a record 2,293 new hospitalisations due to dengue in a day, taking the tally this year to 35,270.

The death toll from the mosquito-borne disease rose by nine to 185 in a 24-hour count on Sunday.

Of the patients newly hospitalised with the disease, 1,238 cases were in Dhaka, while 1,055 were outside the capital.

All nine deaths were recorded in Dhaka city.

Currently, 7,463 patients are hospitalised with dengue. Of them, 4,395 are in Dhaka and 3,068 are outside the capital.

The dengue outbreak has been worse in 2023 than in previous years.