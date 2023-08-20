Dengue cases in Bangladesh since January set to cross 100,000 as death toll hits 476

The number of dengue patients hospitalised since January is set to cross 100,000, as the record-shattering outbreak has continued to surge fast in Bangladesh.
With 2,134 new cases reported by hospitals in the 24 hours to Sunday morning, the tally of infections this year reached 99,994, the directorate general of health services said.
The death toll in this period increased by 10 to 476, including 225 fatalities so far in August, and 205 in July.
Dhaka accounts for 938 new cases while 1,499 were recorded outside the capital, which saw six deaths.
On Sunday morning, 7,582 patients were under hospital care across the country, and 4,050 of them were outside Dhaka.
In 2019, Bangladesh witnessed over 100,000 dengue hospitalisations, a record number of cases in a single year. The official death toll that year was recorded at 179.
Last year, hospitals reported 62,382 patients taking medical care, and the death toll stood at 281, the previous highest since record-keeping began for dengue hospitalisations in the 1960s.
A pre-monsoon government-funded survey of Dhaka city has uncovered an alarming surge of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, known carriers of the dengue virus, fuelling the worst spread of the disease over the past five years.
Most of the deaths caused by dengue occurred due to haemorrhagic fever and shock syndrome, which health experts associated with some new variants of the deadly virus, previously undetected in Bangladesh.