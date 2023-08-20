    বাংলা

    Dengue cases in Bangladesh since January set to cross 100,000 as death toll hits 476

    Hospitals report 2,134 new cases of the deadly mosquito-borne disease, as the death toll rises by 10 in a day

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 20 August 2023, 01:01 PM
    Updated : 20 August 2023, 01:01 PM

    The number of dengue patients hospitalised since January is set to cross 100,000, as the record-shattering outbreak has continued to surge fast in Bangladesh. 

    With 2,134 new cases reported by hospitals in the 24 hours to Sunday morning, the tally of infections this year reached 99,994, the directorate general of health services said.

    The death toll in this period increased by 10 to 476, including 225 fatalities so far in August, and 205 in July.

    Dhaka accounts for 938 new cases while 1,499 were recorded outside the capital, which saw six deaths. 

    On Sunday morning, 7,582 patients were under hospital care across the country, and 4,050 of them were outside Dhaka.

    In 2019, Bangladesh witnessed over 100,000 dengue hospitalisations, a record number of cases in a single year. The official death toll that year was recorded at 179.

    Last year, hospitals reported 62,382 patients taking medical care, and the death toll stood at 281, the previous highest since record-keeping began for dengue hospitalisations in the 1960s.


    A pre-monsoon government-funded survey of Dhaka city has uncovered an alarming surge of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, known carriers of the dengue virus, fuelling the worst spread of the disease over the past five years.


    Most of the deaths caused by dengue occurred due to haemorrhagic fever and shock syndrome, which health experts associated with some new variants of the deadly virus, previously undetected in Bangladesh.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh hospitals report 1,983 dengue cases, 13 deaths in a day
    Daily count: 1,983 dengue cases, 13 deaths
    The tally of infections this year stands at 97,860, as the death toll rises to 466
    Bangladesh hospitals report 1,565 dengue cases, 9 deaths in a day
    Daily count: 1,565 new dengue cases, 9 deaths
    The number of cases since January stands at 95,877, as the death toll rises to 453
    Bangladesh reports 12 COVID cases in a day with no deaths
    Daily virus count: 12 cases, no deaths
    The caseload rises to 2,045,132 as the death toll stays unchanged at 29,476
    Bangladesh records 2,288 dengue cases and 9 deaths in a day
    2,288 dengue cases, 9 deaths in a day
    The tally this year stands at 94,312, as the death toll rises to 444

    Opinion

    China does Intel a small favour
    Jonathan Guilford
    China EV makers face cost, consumer challenges to conquer Europe
    Slumping US-China trade accompanied by fear of war
    Peter Apps
    Tackling money shame: Personal finance advice from top TED Talks