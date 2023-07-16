Bangladesh reviews if dengue outbreak warrants public health emergency

A standard protocol for the management of dengue cases has been in place since the disease was first reported in Bangladesh in 2000, according to Anwar Hossain Howlader, secretary of the health directorate.

"The main problem with dengue arises when patients come to hospitals with shock syndrome. It's difficult to treat such patients, so we need to take steps to stop them from reaching that stage," he said.

Although the situation is still not "beyond control", the authorities are exploring ways to limit the spread of the disease, he added.