Bangladesh reviews if dengue outbreak warrants public health emergency

The government reviews the alarming dengue outbreak to decide if it warrants declaring a 'public health emergency' in Bangladesh.
Since January, at least 100 people have died from the mosquito-borne disease, while hospitals reported 11,476 cases in the first 15 days of July alone, according to government data.
"We have expressed our concerns and will provide updates on the matter. But we don't think it is necessary to declare a public health emergency at this point. There needs to be a policy-level discussion over the issue,” Khurshid Alam, the director-general of health services, said at a virtual media briefing on Sunday.
“We took that step when it was necessary, such as during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
A standard protocol for the management of dengue cases has been in place since the disease was first reported in Bangladesh in 2000, according to Anwar Hossain Howlader, secretary of the health directorate.
"The main problem with dengue arises when patients come to hospitals with shock syndrome. It's difficult to treat such patients, so we need to take steps to stop them from reaching that stage," he said.
Although the situation is still not "beyond control", the authorities are exploring ways to limit the spread of the disease, he added.