    বাংলা

    Europeans face big mental health issues despite COVID easing

    Eurofound's surveys of 200,000 people found that those reporting 'bad' or 'very bad' mental health doubled from 6.4% in March 2020 at the onset of the crisis to 12.7% two years later

    Reuters
    Published : 7 Oct 2022, 01:16 PM
    Updated : 7 Oct 2022, 01:16 PM

    The number of Europeans reporting "bad" or "very bad" mental health soared during the COVID-19 pandemic, even beyond the end of lockdowns, new polling showed on Thursday.

    European Union agency Eurofound's surveys of 200,000 people found that those reporting "bad" or "very bad" mental health doubled from 6.4% in March 2020 at the onset of the crisis to 12.7% two years later even as restrictions were eased.

    "With the reopening of society, many hoped that mental wellbeing would improve. However, in Spring 2022, the risk of depression remains worryingly high for many people," it said, adding that the risk was higher for the young.

    The online surveys, from March 2020 to May 2022, also revealed that more people across the 27 EU nations are struggling to make ends meet and at greater risk of energy poverty, in particular due to high inflation.

    Some 53% of respondents reported that their household had difficulties making ends meet in Spring 2022, compared to 47% at the start of the pandemic, Eurofound said in a separate report.

    "A high degree of concern (about finances) mixed with uncertainty about the future could continue to have a negative impact on mental health," it said.

    Moreover, almost one in five respondents reported having unmet healthcare needs, particularly with regards to hospital and specialist care for mental welfare.

    RELATED STORIES
    UK nurses begin biggest strike ballot in more than 100 years
    UK nurses begin biggest strike ballot in over 100 years
    More than 300,000 members of the country’s largest nursing union will begin voting over a strike to demand a pay rise that keeps up with soaring inflation
    India-made cough syrups may be tied to 66 deaths in Gambia: WHO
    Indian cough syrups tied to deaths in Gambia: WHO
    New Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals Ltd could be potentially linked with serious kidney injuries and 66 deaths among children in Gambia
    Shaken by heatwaves, US clinics get tips on staying cool
    US clinics get tips on staying cool
    A pilot programme provides toolkits to patients to help them ward off the health effects of extreme heat, with special recommendations for high-risk groups
    Bangladesh to require red packaging for antibiotics
    Antibiotics to be packaged in red: minister
    The move is aimed at regulating the 'indiscriminate' use of antibiotics, says Health Minister Zahid Maleque

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher