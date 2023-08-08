    বাংলা

    Bangladesh logs 2,742 new dengue cases, 13 deaths in a day

    The tally of infections since January stands at 72,225, as the death toll rises to 340

    Published : 8 August 2023, 12:27 PM
    A dengue outbreak has continued to pummel Bangladesh, with the hospitals reporting 2,742 new cases and 13 deaths in the latest daily count.  

    The tally of infections since January now stands at 72,225, as the death toll has increased to 340, according to data published by the Directorate General of Health Services on Tuesday.

    As many as 1,740 new cases have been detected outside Dhaka, but 11 of the deaths occurred in the capital. On Tuesday morning, 9,463 dengue patients were in hospital care around the country, and 4,981 of them were outside Dhaka.


    The dengue outbreak has been worse in 2023 than in previous years.

    Last year, hospitals reported 62,382 patients taking medical care, and the death toll stood at 281, the previous highest since record-keeping began for dengue hospitalisations in the 1960s.

    In 2019, Bangladesh witnessed over 100,000 dengue hospitalisations, a record number of cases in a single year. The official death toll that year was recorded at 179.


    A pre-monsoon government-funded survey of Dhaka city has uncovered an alarming surge of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, known carriers of the dengue virus, fuelling the worst spread of the disease over the past five years.


    Most of the deaths caused by dengue occurred due to haemorrhagic fever and shock syndrome, which health experts associated with some new variants of the deadly virus, previously undetected in Bangladesh.

