Bangladesh logs 2,742 new dengue cases, 13 deaths in a day

A dengue outbreak has continued to pummel Bangladesh, with the hospitals reporting 2,742 new cases and 13 deaths in the latest daily count.



The tally of infections since January now stands at 72,225, as the death toll has increased to 340, according to data published by the Directorate General of Health Services on Tuesday.



As many as 1,740 new cases have been detected outside Dhaka, but 11 of the deaths occurred in the capital. On Tuesday morning, 9,463 dengue patients were in hospital care around the country, and 4,981 of them were outside Dhaka.



The dengue outbreak has been worse in 2023 than in previous years.