Bangladesh reports 1,895 dengue cases, 8 deaths in a day

Hospitals in Bangladesh have recorded 1,895 new cases of deadly dengue fever in a day, taking the tally of infections this year to 283,593.

The death toll from the mosquito-borne disease increased by eight to 1,425 in the latest 24-hour count published by the Directorate General of Health Services on Tuesday.

Dhaka registered 394 new cases and five deaths while the districts outside the capital saw 1,501 new patients and three fatalities.

Of the 6,555 patients receiving treatment in hospitals across Bangladesh in the morning, 1,722 were in Dhaka and 4,833 in other districts.

Experts have blamed a prolonged monsoon and rising temperature, along with a lack of effective measures to kill the Aedes aegypti mosquito, the known carrier of the virus, for the outbreak.