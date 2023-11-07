    বাংলা

    Bangladesh reports 1,895 dengue cases, 8 deaths in a day

    The tally of infections this year stands at 283,593, as the death toll rises to 1,425

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 7 Nov 2023, 02:32 PM
    Updated : 7 Nov 2023, 02:32 PM

    Hospitals in Bangladesh have recorded 1,895 new cases of deadly dengue fever in a day, taking the tally of infections this year to 283,593.

    The death toll from the mosquito-borne disease increased by eight to 1,425 in the latest 24-hour count published by the Directorate General of Health Services on Tuesday.

    Dhaka registered 394 new cases and five deaths while the districts outside the capital saw 1,501 new patients and three fatalities.

    Of the 6,555 patients receiving treatment in hospitals across Bangladesh in the morning, 1,722 were in Dhaka and 4,833 in other districts.

    Experts have blamed a prolonged monsoon and rising temperature, along with a lack of effective measures to kill the Aedes aegypti mosquito, the known carrier of the virus, for the outbreak.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh’s annual death toll from dengue nears 1,400 amid worst outbreak
    Dengue deaths near 1,400
    Hospitals across the country records 13 new fatalities and 1,638 cases in the latest daily count
    Bangladesh records 1,708 hospitalisations from dengue in a day, death toll rises by 8
    1,708 new dengue cases, 8 more deaths
    The death toll this year stands at 1,341 as the caseload reaches 269,388
    Bangladesh registers 2,056 dengue cases, 9 deaths in a day
    2,056 new dengue cases, 9 deaths
    The tally of infections this year rises to 255,046, with the death toll at 1,255
    Bangladesh records 2,495 hospitalisations from dengue in a day, death toll rises by 16
    2,495 new dengue cases, 16 more deaths
    The death toll this year stands at 1,206 as the caseload reaches 247,193

    Opinion

    G7's political relevance at stake over Israel-Gaza response
    As baby boomers retire, German businesses turn to robots
    The plight of Palestine
    None of them went to Gaza or Ramallah . . .
    Syed Badrul Ahsan