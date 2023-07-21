Bangladesh’s fast-spreading dengue outbreak is worst on record

Bangladesh’s dengue outbreak is now the worst in history.
The month by month tally of people hospitalised with the disease is the largest in the past 10 years. At the rate it is spreading, experts are worried that the outbreak may get even worse.
According to the Directorate General of Health Services, 27,547 people have been hospitalised with the disease from January to Thursday morning. The death toll over the period stands at 155.
The caseload until Thursday is the highest as of July in the past 10 years. The number of simultaneous hospitalisations, 5,937, is also the most at one time.
Dengue cases have been detected in 64 districts across the country. The only other year when the spread was so broad is 2019.
In previous years, the number of dengue cases began to rise in July before peaking in August or September.
Accordingly, it is expected that the situation will worsen in the coming months, according to Dr Mushtuq Husain, advisor to the IEDCR.
Last year, dengue peaked in October, he said. It is likely to do so again this year.
“Currently, the disease is on the rise. We do not know if it will peak before October. Predictions say that this trend will continue for a few months. Last year, we even saw cases in the winter. There is serious concern that the number of simultaneous hospitalisations will exceed the situation in 2019.”
The reason is that dengue is spreading over a wider region, he said. The disease has become a serious public health risk.
“The current situation is a public health emergency. We should treat it as an epidemic and take preventative measures accordingly. The conventional methods will not work.”
However, the dengue prevention effort is still proceeding routinely, Dr Mushtuq said. Instead, emergency measures should be taken by coordinated efforts from the health, local government, and home affairs ministries.
"Each health centre should identify dengue patients and provide treatment in three stages. Treatment should be provided for primary and secondary patients as well as emergency patients at medical college hospitals. This is only possible at the medical colleges. Everyone else is being sent home. If everyone is treated, the disease will not spread and the number of critical patients will decrease.”
He said the proposal to form committees at the ward level to control mosquitoes should be implemented.
“Volunteers of the committee will visit every house to check for dengue patients. They will destroy the breeding grounds of mosquitoes along with locals. If a patient is found, he will be sent to the hospital.”
An analysis of the current stage of the Aedes mosquito, the way cases are on the rise, and the dengue season, the situation will deteriorate in the future, believes Dr Kabirul Bashar of the Department of Zoology at Jahangirnagar University.
“It isn’t even dengue season yet. We haven’t reached the peak of infections. The situation will worsen in the coming months. There is a danger that the number of dengue patients will exceed 2019.”
The dengue virus has infected many people in the past and it has remained inside their bodies, he said. Due to the changing nature of urbanisation, mosquitoes are now present throughout the year.
“Mosquitoes were present all year round. Increased rainfall has increased their population. The increased load of the virus inside people’s bodies also makes it easier to spread. In the post-COVID era, people are also taking a lax approach to fevers. This has allowed dengue to spread.”
Director General of Health Services Dr ABM Khurshid Alam believes that, despite the current spike in cases and deaths, it is not yet time to declare the outbreak as an epidemic.
“An epidemic has a definition,” he said on Thursday. “As far as I know, the dengue situation has yet to meet the criteria. But public health experts would be better equipped to tell you more about the situation.”
A COMPARISON WITH THE PAST DECADE
In July 2019, 16,253 patients were admitted to hospitals, according to the DGHS. That tally was already crossed in the first 18 days of this July. That year, August saw 52,636 hospitalisations.
In January this year, 566 dengue patients were hospitalised. The next highest figure was in 2020, when 199 patients were admitted.
In February, 166 patients were hospitalised. The previous record over the past decade was 58 in February 2017.
March saw 111 hospitalisations. The next high in the past decade was March, 2017 with 36.
This year, April saw 143 hospitalised, May 1,036, and June 5,956. The previous records were 73 in April 2017, 193 in May 2019, and 1,884 in June 2019.
The DGHS has counted 155 deaths from the disease so far. Of these deaths, 108 were logged in the first 20 days of July. Only three times on record have there been more deaths in an entire year – 179 in 2019, 105 in 2021, and 181 in 2022.
Monthly dengue data from 2013 to 2018 was not available.
Since 2019, no month has seen as many deaths from the disease. There were 35 deaths in July 2019 and the highest number of deaths that year was 83 in August.
There were fewer cases and deaths from dengue in 2020, with only 1,405 hospitalised and seven deaths.
July, 2021 saw 12 deaths, while July, 2022 saw nine, according to the DGHS.
[Writing in English by Shoumik Hassin]