Bangladesh’s fast-spreading dengue outbreak is worst on record

Bangladesh’s dengue outbreak is now the worst in history.

The month by month tally of people hospitalised with the disease is the largest in the past 10 years. At the rate it is spreading, experts are worried that the outbreak may get even worse.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services, 27,547 people have been hospitalised with the disease from January to Thursday morning. The death toll over the period stands at 155.

The caseload until Thursday is the highest as of July in the past 10 years. The number of simultaneous hospitalisations, 5,937, is also the most at one time.

Dengue cases have been detected in 64 districts across the country. The only other year when the spread was so broad is 2019.

In previous years, the number of dengue cases began to rise in July before peaking in August or September.

Accordingly, it is expected that the situation will worsen in the coming months, according to Dr Mushtuq Husain, advisor to the IEDCR.

Last year, dengue peaked in October, he said. It is likely to do so again this year.

“Currently, the disease is on the rise. We do not know if it will peak before October. Predictions say that this trend will continue for a few months. Last year, we even saw cases in the winter. There is serious concern that the number of simultaneous hospitalisations will exceed the situation in 2019.”

The reason is that dengue is spreading over a wider region, he said. The disease has become a serious public health risk.

“The current situation is a public health emergency. We should treat it as an epidemic and take preventative measures accordingly. The conventional methods will not work.”

However, the dengue prevention effort is still proceeding routinely, Dr Mushtuq said. Instead, emergency measures should be taken by coordinated efforts from the health, local government, and home affairs ministries.

"Each health centre should identify dengue patients and provide treatment in three stages. Treatment should be provided for primary and secondary patients as well as emergency patients at medical college hospitals. This is only possible at the medical colleges. Everyone else is being sent home. If everyone is treated, the disease will not spread and the number of critical patients will decrease.”