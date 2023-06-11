    বাংলা

    Dengue cases surge, surpass daily record of 2023

    Two more people died in the last 24 hours to Sunday morning, taking this year’s death toll to 24

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 11 June 2023, 04:02 PM
    Updated : 11 June 2023, 04:02 PM

    As many as 189 dengue patients have been hospitalised in the highest daily surge of cases this year, as the monsoon, an ideal season for the surge of Aedes mosquito-borne disease, is yet to arrive.

    Two more people died from the disease in the 24 hours to Sunday morning, taking this year’s death toll to 24.

    Among the 189 newly hospitalised dengue patients, 136 were reported in Dhaka, and 53 were outside the capital, according to the Directorate General of Health Services. A total of 156 patients were hospitalised on Saturday.

    A total of 3,210 dengue patients were hospitalised across the country this year. Among them, 1,188 patients were hospitalised in June. Eleven among the 24 deaths occurred in June.

    As many as 603 dengue patients were receiving treatment at different hospitals on Sunday morning. They include 497 in the capital and 106 outside Dhaka.

    The health directorate advised people to be cautious of the disease as the number of dengue patients at different hospitals is higher this year than in previous years.

    Most of the dengue patients who died this year have been suffering from Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever and shock syndrome was the reason for their deaths, the DGHS said in a media briefing on Saturday.

    Last year, 62,382 people were hospitalised with the disease, and among them, a record number of 281 people died.

    The highest number of dengue cases were recorded in 2019, with more than 100,000 patients hospitalised then. As many as 164 people died that year, data from the government says.

    RELATED STORIES
    A costumer counts money before buying tangerines in a green grocery store, as Argentines struggle amid rising inflation, in Buenos Aires, Argentina May 11, 2023.
    Argentina inflation seen hitting 149% this year
    The annual inflation forecast is above the 126% expected in the previous poll conducted by the country’s central bank
    A salesman looks at a television screen showing Pakistan's Finance Minister Ishaq Dar presenting the budget for the 2023/24 fiscal year in the parliament in Islamabad, at a shop in Karachi, Pakistan, Jun 9, 2023.
    Expert and industry views on Pakistan’s budget for FY24
    The budget is one of three measures the IMF will gauge before releasing some of the $2.5 billion still pending under a lending programme expiring this month
    FILE PHOTO: A worker cleans a hotel's window, as a national flag waves at a seafront tent camp that became the focal point of months-long nationwide demonstrations, as the deadline police asked protesters to leave the camp is approaching, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, August 10, 2022. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo
    Sri Lanka lifts import limits on 286 items
    The island off India's southern coast plunged into crisis last year as its foreign exchange reserves ran out
    A currency broker stands near his booth, which is decorated with pictures of currency notes, while dealing with customers, along a road in Karachi, Pakistan, Jan 27, 2023.
    Expert and industry views on Pakistan’s Federal budget
    Experts have mixed reactions on whether the budget will meet IMF requirements and the impact on the economy

    Opinion

    An exhibition to get some food for thought
    Takir Hossain
    Save our planet: #BeatPlasticPollution
    Tasneem Hossain
    Kosovo violence gives NATO, Europe an unwanted crisis
    Peter Apps
    Henry Kissinger at 100: controversial policymaker and brilliant scholar
    Syed Badrul Ahsan