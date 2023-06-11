Dengue cases surge, surpass daily record of 2023

As many as 189 dengue patients have been hospitalised in the highest daily surge of cases this year, as the monsoon, an ideal season for the surge of Aedes mosquito-borne disease, is yet to arrive.

Two more people died from the disease in the 24 hours to Sunday morning, taking this year’s death toll to 24.

Among the 189 newly hospitalised dengue patients, 136 were reported in Dhaka, and 53 were outside the capital, according to the Directorate General of Health Services. A total of 156 patients were hospitalised on Saturday.

A total of 3,210 dengue patients were hospitalised across the country this year. Among them, 1,188 patients were hospitalised in June. Eleven among the 24 deaths occurred in June.