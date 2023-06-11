Dengue cases surge, surpass daily record of 2023

As many as 189 dengue patients have been hospitalised in the highest daily surge of cases this year, as the monsoon, an ideal season for the surge of Aedes mosquito-borne disease, is yet to arrive.
Two more people died from the disease in the 24 hours to Sunday morning, taking this year’s death toll to 24.
Among the 189 newly hospitalised dengue patients, 136 were reported in Dhaka, and 53 were outside the capital, according to the Directorate General of Health Services. A total of 156 patients were hospitalised on Saturday.
A total of 3,210 dengue patients were hospitalised across the country this year. Among them, 1,188 patients were hospitalised in June. Eleven among the 24 deaths occurred in June.
As many as 603 dengue patients were receiving treatment at different hospitals on Sunday morning. They include 497 in the capital and 106 outside Dhaka.
The health directorate advised people to be cautious of the disease as the number of dengue patients at different hospitals is higher this year than in previous years.
Most of the dengue patients who died this year have been suffering from Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever and shock syndrome was the reason for their deaths, the DGHS said in a media briefing on Saturday.
Last year, 62,382 people were hospitalised with the disease, and among them, a record number of 281 people died.
The highest number of dengue cases were recorded in 2019, with more than 100,000 patients hospitalised then. As many as 164 people died that year, data from the government says.