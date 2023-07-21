Bangladesh records 896 new dengue cases, one death in a day

Bangladesh has registered 896 new cases of dengue, taking the tally this year to 28,443.

The death toll from the mosquito-borne disease rose by one to 156 in a 24-hour count on Friday.

Of the new hospitalisations, 403 cases were in Dhaka, while 483 were outside the capital.

Currently, 6,076 patients are hospitalised with dengue. Of them, 3,560 are in Dhaka and 2,516 are outside the capital.