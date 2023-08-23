In August, 60% of dengue patients were hospitalised outside Dhaka

The prevalence of dengue has increased significantly across Bangladesh, typified by a marked surge in hospital admissions outside Dhaka.
Data from the health directorate reveals that 60 percent of hospital admissions in August took place outside Dhaka.
In light of the alarming outbreak, experts emphasised the need for urgent mosquito control measures nationwide, warning that the growing number of cases outside the capital will put a strain on the entire healthcare system.
In 2023, Bangladesh experienced the gravest outbreak of the Aedes aegypti mosquito-transmitted disease on record. Hospitalisations due to dengue have exceeded 100,000, with fatalities surpassing 500.
From Aug 1-22, 52,527 patients were hospitalised with the virus. Of these, 31,557 were from districts outside Dhaka, accounting for 60.08 percent of cases, while the capital saw 20,970 patients, representing 39.92 percent of the month's hospitalisations.
In total, 104,359 patients have been hospitalised so far this year for dengue, with 50,170 in Dhaka and 54,189 elsewhere.
Until June, Dhaka had a higher percentage of patients compared to other districts. But the tables turned in July. By the end of June, 76.20 percent of dengue cases were in Dhaka and 23.80 percent outside. In July, the distribution was 56.34 percent in Dhaka and 43.66 percent in other districts.
By Jul 10, more than 1,000 patients had been hospitalised outside Dhaka. Of the 1,755 patients admitted to hospitals across the country on Jul 20, 910 were in Dhaka, while 845 were in other districts. Since then, barring Fridays, more patients have been hospitalised in regions outside Dhaka.
On Aug 14, Dhaka was overtaken by other districts in terms of total patient count.
Prof Md Nazmul Islam, director of the health directorate's disease control branch, highlighted a surge in Aedes mosquitoes outside Dhaka as the cause for the increase in overall dengue cases.
“Mosquitoes thrive in favourable environments. Dengue only manifests with mosquito bites. Reducing mosquito populations not only reduces the risk of dengue but also makes healthcare management easier. Hospitals are currently overwhelmed."
Abu Jamil Faisel, a public health specialist, says the rise in dengue patients outside Dhaka is putting hospitals under significant stress. He called for immediate steps to curb the breeding of Aedes mosquitoes, warning that if the trend continues, it will put a strain on both district and upazila-level hospitals, eventually causing patients to flood into Dhaka.