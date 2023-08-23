In August, 60% of dengue patients were hospitalised outside Dhaka

The prevalence of dengue has increased significantly across Bangladesh, typified by a marked surge in hospital admissions outside Dhaka.

Data from the health directorate reveals that 60 percent of hospital admissions in August took place outside Dhaka.

In light of the alarming outbreak, experts emphasised the need for urgent mosquito control measures nationwide, warning that the growing number of cases outside the capital will put a strain on the entire healthcare system.

In 2023, Bangladesh experienced the gravest outbreak of the Aedes aegypti mosquito-transmitted disease on record. Hospitalisations due to dengue have exceeded 100,000, with fatalities surpassing 500.