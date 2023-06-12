    বাংলা

    Symposium on ‘Public Health in Medical Education’ held at IUB

    The event, organised by the university’s Department of Public Health, brought together key stakeholders

    Published : 12 June 2023, 12:11 PM
    Independent University, Bangladesh has organised a symposium titled “Public Health in Medical Education”, emphasising the importance of revising the current MBBS curriculum to prioritise public health research and increasing community attachment.

    The event, chaired by IUB Vice Chancellor Tanweer Hasan, was organised by the university’s Department of Public Health in association with the state-run Directorate General of Medical Education on Jun 10.

    Prof Dr Md Titu Miah, the director general of DGME, attended the event as the chief guest. Prof Dr Abul Bashar Md Jamal, additional director general of the directorate, delivered the keynote address.

    The panelists and participants at the event also highlighted the need for standardisation and BMDC accreditation of the MPH programmes offered by different educational institutions in the country.

    Public health experts, teachers and representatives from the Directorate General of Health Services, UN and other bilateral agencies, public health institutes, research organisations, and medical colleges participated in the symposium.

    The symposium included an interactive workshop on grant writing and finding research funding facilitated by Dr Khairul Islam, the regional director for South Asia at WaterAid.

