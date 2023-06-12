Symposium on ‘Public Health in Medical Education’ held at IUB

Independent University, Bangladesh has organised a symposium titled “Public Health in Medical Education”, emphasising the importance of revising the current MBBS curriculum to prioritise public health research and increasing community attachment.

The event, chaired by IUB Vice Chancellor Tanweer Hasan, was organised by the university’s Department of Public Health in association with the state-run Directorate General of Medical Education on Jun 10.

Prof Dr Md Titu Miah, the director general of DGME, attended the event as the chief guest. Prof Dr Abul Bashar Md Jamal, additional director general of the directorate, delivered the keynote address.