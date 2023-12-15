Bangladesh logs 190 new dengue cases, death toll rises by two

Hospitals have registered 190 new dengue cases in a day, increasing the tally of infections to 318,803 this year.

On Friday, the death toll from the mosquito-borne virus increased by two, massing the total death count to 1,678, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

As many as 57 dengue patients were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka, while 133 were admitted in districts outside the capital.

On Friday morning, 1,741 patients were being treating at hospitals nationwide – 512 in Dhaka and 1,229 outside Dhaka.