    বাংলা

    Bangladesh logs 190 new dengue cases, death toll rises by two

    A total of 318,803 cases and 1,678 deaths have been recorded this year

    News Desk
    Published : 15 Dec 2023, 02:42 PM
    Updated : 15 Dec 2023, 02:42 PM

    Hospitals have registered 190 new dengue cases in a day, increasing the tally of infections to 318,803 this year.

    On Friday, the death toll from the mosquito-borne virus increased by two, massing the total death count to 1,678, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

    As many as 57 dengue patients were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka, while 133 were admitted in districts outside the capital.

    On Friday morning, 1,741 patients were being treating at hospitals nationwide – 512 in Dhaka and 1,229 outside Dhaka.

    Cases of dengue fever have been surging all over Bangladesh this year, making it the worst outbreak of the disease so far.

    Experts have blamed the outbreak on a prolonged monsoon and rising temperature, along with a lack of effective measures to kill the Aedes aegypti mosquito, the known carrier of the virus.

    RELATED STORIES
    File photo
    308 new dengue cases, 2 more deaths
    The death toll this year stands at 1,676 as the caseload reaches 318,613
    Bangladesh records 413 dengue cases, 4 deaths in a day
    413 new dengue cases, 4 deaths
    The tally of infections this year stands at 317,645, and the death toll rises to 1,665
    Jun 10: Dengue cases flared up in Dhaka after the start of the monsoon season. Adults and children afflicted with the disease are admitted to Mugda Hospital.
    251 new dengue cases, 7 deaths
    The tally of infections this year stands at 316,411, and the death toll hits 1,650
    Bangladesh records 537 hospitalisations from dengue in a day, death toll rises by two
    537 new dengue cases, 2 more deaths
    The death toll this year stands at 1,643 as the caseload reaches 316,160

    Opinion

    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India
    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury