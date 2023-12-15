Bangladesh logs 190 new dengue cases, death toll rises by two

Hospitals have registered 190 new dengue cases in a day, increasing the tally of infections to 318,803 this year.
On Friday, the death toll from the mosquito-borne virus increased by two, massing the total death count to 1,678, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.
As many as 57 dengue patients were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka, while 133 were admitted in districts outside the capital.
On Friday morning, 1,741 patients were being treating at hospitals nationwide – 512 in Dhaka and 1,229 outside Dhaka.
Cases of dengue fever have been surging all over Bangladesh this year, making it the worst outbreak of the disease so far.
Experts have blamed the outbreak on a prolonged monsoon and rising temperature, along with a lack of effective measures to kill the Aedes aegypti mosquito, the known carrier of the virus.