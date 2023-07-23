Most dengue patients hospitalised are from 11 areas in Dhaka

The Directorate General of Health Services has highlighted 11 areas of Dhaka – five in the north and six in the south – that are ‘at risk’ of dengue. Most of the dengue patients hospitalised are from these areas, the health authority said.

Most of the patients admitted to Dhaka’s hospitals on Saturday came from these areas, said Dr Md Habibul Ahsan Talukder in a briefing on Sunday.

The areas in Dhaka South are Jatrabari, Mugda, Kadamtali, Jurain, Dhanmondi and Basabo. Those in Dhaka North are Uttara, Mohammadpur, Mirpur, Tejgaon and Badda.

In a pre-monsoon survey this year, health authorities found that Aedes mosquitoes – responsible for spreading dengue – would be prevalent in 55 wards of Dhaka’s two city corporations.