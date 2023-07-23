    বাংলা

    Most dengue patients hospitalised are from 11 areas in Dhaka

    Dhaka’s Mugda Hospital has tended to the most dengue patients this year, with 4,579

    Published : 23 July 2023, 01:41 PM
    The Directorate General of Health Services has highlighted 11 areas of Dhaka – five in the north and six in the south – that are ‘at risk’ of dengue. Most of the dengue patients hospitalised are from these areas, the health authority said.

    Most of the patients admitted to Dhaka’s hospitals on Saturday came from these areas, said Dr Md Habibul Ahsan Talukder in a briefing on Sunday.

    The areas in Dhaka South are Jatrabari, Mugda, Kadamtali, Jurain, Dhanmondi and Basabo. Those in Dhaka North are Uttara, Mohammadpur, Mirpur, Tejgaon and Badda.

    In a pre-monsoon survey this year, health authorities found that Aedes mosquitoes – responsible for spreading dengue – would be prevalent in 55 wards of Dhaka’s two city corporations.

    The Breteau Index, which predicts dengue transmission by using the presence of mosquito larvae, was at dangerous levels in 27 areas of Dhaka South and 28 in Dhaka North.

    According to DGHS calculations, Bangladesh has seen 30,685 dengue patients hospitalised as of Saturday. Of them, 18,885 were from Dhaka, while 11,800 were from outside the capital.

    Dhaka’s Mugda Hospital has handled the most dengue patients this year, with 4,579.

    Outside Dhaka, most dengue patients were hospitalised in the Chattogram and Barishal divisions.

