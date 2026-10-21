7 more die of dengue, another 1,373 hospitalised

Seven more people have died from dengue across Bangladesh over the past 24 hours, while another 1,373 have been hospitalised.

The latest deaths bring this year’s toll from the mosquito-borne disease to 364, the Directorate General of Health Services said on Wednesday.

The number of patients hospitalised with the illness has risen to 116,990.

The health directorate said all seven deaths were recorded in the Dhaka South City Corporation area.

Among the newly admitted patients, 71 were taken to hospitals in the Dhaka North City Corporation area and 211 in Dhaka South.

Another 320 were admitted to hospitals elsewhere in the Dhaka Division.

The other divisions reported 225 admissions in Barishal, 197 in Chattogram, 155 in Khulna, 45 in Mymensingh, 111 in Rajshahi, 28 in Rangpur and 10 in Sylhet.

The DGHS has recorded dengue hospitalisations and deaths since 2000. The worst year was 2023, when 321,179 people were hospitalised and 1,705 died from the disease.

Last year, dengue killed more than 400 people, while around 102,000 cases were identified. The latest figures underscore the continuing burden on hospitals across the country.